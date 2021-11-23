ANL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.71%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.93%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
GGGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
GGL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.74%)
NETSOL 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.6%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 89.42 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-6.38%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -66.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 18,849 Decreased By ▼ -486.91 (-2.52%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -492.44 (-1.08%)
KSE30 17,499 Decreased By ▼ -215.38 (-1.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares decline as tech, financials weigh

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped on Tuesday after falling nearly 2% a day earlier, as technology, financial, and energy stocks slipped, and surging COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns of a hit to global economic growth.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.96% to 17,255.40 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex declined 1.08% to 57,814.18. The Nifty IT Index fell 1.5%, dragged by Infosys Ltd and Coforge Ltd - down about 2.2% each.

The Nifty Energy Index slid 0.72%, with state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Adani Transmission being among the top losers.

Oil prices dropped on growing talk that the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices.

Among other sub-indexes, banking stocks were down 0.3%, led by losses in ICICI Bank.

Paytm rose about 5.6% after two sessions of sharp falls. The digital payments start-up made one of the worst major stock market debuts in India last week.

Vedanta Ltd rose about 6.7% in early trade.

Asia stocks were mostly lower, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after US President Joe Biden nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the US will taper its stimulus soon.

Indian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares decline as tech, financials weigh

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Read more stories