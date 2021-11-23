India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Pakistan has categorically rejected baseless Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 aircraft was shot down by an Indian pilot, saying that the neighbour has only made a mockery of itself by awarding Abhinandan the third-highest gallantry medal.

"The citation of the award to the downed Indian pilot is a classic case of Indian fabrications and pure fantasy to appease domestic audience and hide the embarrassment," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The remarks by Pakistan's FO come a day after Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan in 2019, was awarded Vir Chakra, India's third-highest gallantry medal.

As per the The Indian Express, Abhinandan was given the award for showing conspicuous courage while shooting down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft in February 2019.

However, the FO said that international experts and US officials have already confirmed that no Pakistani F-16 was shot down on the day, after taking stock of Pakistani F-16 aircraft.

"India’s insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical. Granting military honours for imaginary feats of gallantry is contrary to every norm of military conduct," FO said.

"By giving such award, also as an afterthought, India has only made a mockery of itself."

Pakistan reminded India that in a daring day light action, two Indian aircraft were shot down by PAF on February 27, 2019 and one of the jets fell in AJK. The pilot who ejected was captured by Pakistan and later released as a goodwill gesture, the statement added.

"His return to India was testimony of Pakistan’s desire for peace despite India’s hostility and ill-conceived aggressive action," the FO said.

"Another Indian aircraft SU 30 shot down by Pakistan Air Force fell on the other side of LOC. On the same day, in panic, Indian military shot down its own MI 17 helicopter near Srinagar which initially denied, was accepted later on. Indian Air Force was completely outplayed on the day."

The FO continued that it was obvious that India’s "farcical story has no credibility whatsoever before the international community".

"On its part, Pakistan stands as ready and resolute to thwart any hostile designs as it was in February 2019."

"India would do well to learn a lesson from its botched attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and refrain from any misadventure in future."