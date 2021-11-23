ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open lower

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 1.05 percent, or 262.35 points to 24,688.99
AFP 23 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Tuesday with more losses as Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve head increased the chances the bank will embark on a quicker pace of policy tightening.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.05 percent, or 262.35 points to 24,688.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 1.57 points to 3,580.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.13 percent, or 3.35 points, to 2,522.23.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares open lower

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories