Fake bank accounts cases: AC defers indictment of accused till Dec 8

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing fake bank accounts cases, on Monday, again, deferred framing of charges against the former president Sindh Bank and 19 other suspects in a reference pertaining to loss of Rs 25 billion to the Sindh Bank through mega money laundering, after the accused counsel filed acquittal pleas under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case, deferred indictment of former Sindh Bank president Bilal Sheikh, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Aftab Memon, and Omni Group head Abdul Ghani Majeed and other suspects till December 8.

During the hearing, the defence counsel filed separate acquittal applications under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The defence counsel adopted the stance that after promulgation of the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the same does not fall under the jurisdiction of the NAB.

The defence counsel requested the court to defer the indictment of the accused till a final decision of the acquittal applications filed by the accused.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit death certificate verified from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) of a co-accused, who had passed away, during the next hearing.

The court approved the defence counsel’s request and deferred the indictment till December 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021