Pakistan offers enormous investment opportunities: President

Naveed Butt 23 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offers enormous investment opportunities and foreign businesses should take advantage of the business-friendly policies of the country, especially in agriculture, information technology, telecommunication, energy, and tourism sectors.

The president expressed these views, while talking to the Ambassadors designates of Japan, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Poland, and the non-resident Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Cambodia who separately called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Talking to the ambassadors-designates separately, the president highlighted Pakistan’s desire to further expand bilateral trade and commercial cooperation with the friendly countries, saying that the mutual trade needed to be taken to its fullest potential.

He asked the ambassadors-designates to encourage the businesses of their respective countries to invest in Pakistan, which is an attractive destination for investment.

The president apprised the envoys about Pakistan’s successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by introducing smart-lockdowns, which led to the containment of the disease. He also highlighted the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, which had been a victim of war for over four decades.

Earlier, the Ambassador-designate of Japan, Mitsuhiro Wada, the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Norway, Per Albert Ilsaas, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Poland, Maciej Pisarski, and the non-resident Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Ung Sean, presented their credentials to President Alvi at a ceremony.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed envoys and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further strengthening political, commercial, diplomatic and cultural relations with Pakistan.

The president expressed his best wishes for all the envoys for their new assignment in Pakistan and hoped that they would play their role to further cement bilateral relations during their tenures.

Arif Alvi tourism sectors investment opportunities Covid pandemic

