Petition against PM, Punjab CM dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for not fulfilling promises made before the general elections.

The court took up the petition as an “objection case” and dismissed it as not maintainable after sustaining the office objection.

Petitioner Sheikh Muzaffar contended in his petition that the Prime Minister and his team had not honoured the promises they made to the nation during the election campaign. He said the respondents also miserably failed to control inflation in the country. The petitioner therefore asked the court to declare the respondent disqualified and order a fresh election in the country.

