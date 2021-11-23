ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
Punjab CM for ‘balanced’ development in province

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the district development packages would ensure balanced development in the province; “the Punjab government was returning the right of development to the most backward areas as they have a foremost right over the resources”.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the National Assembly legislators including Nawab Sher Wazeer, Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Nakai and Rahat Amanullah here on Monday. On the occasion, they discussed their constituency related problems.

While criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the CM said that it neither wants development nor believes in public welfare, adding that the unnatural alliance would not be allowed to hinder the development process.

“The opposition has spared no effort to put the national interest at stake for safeguarding its personal interests and attempted to use national issues for promoting political agenda. It has always played a negative role while no one could point a finger at the transparency of the PTI-led government,” he said.

He said the district development packages were designed after consulting with the parliamentarians and added that it would help to remove the deprivations of the far-flung areas.

Meanwhile, newly-posted Rangers Punjab Director General Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain called on the CM. Talking on the occasion, Buzdar paid tributes to Rangers’ role in defending the national boundaries and maintaining peace in the country.

“The nation is proud of the strong role played by Punjab Rangers in defending the motherland. The officers and jawans of Punjab Rangers are playing a valuable role in protecting the country’s boundaries,” he added.

Moreover, the CM felicitated the national cricket team over the clean sweep and victory in the third T-20 match against Bangladesh.

