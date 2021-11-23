PAC body directs NAB chairman to appear before it to answer questions

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sub-committee directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to appear before it to answer the appropriate accounts of the bureau.

Convener Noor Alam Khan headed the meeting of the sub-committee to examine the appropriate accounts of the bureau.

The committee directed the chairman to respond to the audit reports on the funds received and expenditure incurred between the financial year 2010 and financial year 2017.

Earlier, the main committee of the PAC had also directed the NAB chairman to appear before it, while examining the audit reports of the NAB, but he did not appear in the committee meetings.

Member Committee Sherry Rehman had also wanted to know the details of the NAB’s claim of recovering an estimated Rs 815 billion.

In a parliamentary testimony, the Ministry of Finance had expressed complete ignorance about the whereabouts of over Rs 821 billion, except Rs 6.458 billion, that the NAB claimed to have recovered since its inception some 16 years ago.

Surprised to know that the ministry was unaware about the massive gap in the claims and the actual funds received by the national treasury, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance had decided to seek help from the auditor general of Pakistan for a special audit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021