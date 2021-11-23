ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
VLSFO market pushes higher

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) time spread and cash premium extended gains on Monday as concerns over tightening supplies and firming demand lifted the market higher. Low-sulphur residual fuel output has come under pressure as refiners optimize production of other fuels like gasoline and gasoil as well as from elevated gas costs which have boosted desulphurization costs.

Despite absent physical trade, the VLSFO cash differential climbed to $9.51 a tonne to Singapore quotes, its highest since February 2020.

Similarly, the front-month VLSFO time spread widened its backwardated structure to a near two-year high of $10.75 a tonne, Refinitiv data showed.

“We see a downside to HSFO-Brent cracks on more OPEC+ supply and higher refinery runs and upside for VLSFO-Brent versus the curve on stronger light and middle distillate demand in 2022, creating yield competition,” said Bank of America (BofA) in a note to clients late on Friday.

According to BofA, refiners in Europe and Asia buying spot gas and power have faced an estimated $6 per barrel higher processing costs now versus 2020, “which has proven untenable for some operators.” Overall floating storage inventories for residual fuel in the Malacca Strait slipped to a more than one-year low in the week ended Nov. 17, dragged lower by a drop in VLSFO and high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) volumes, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Total floating storage inventories fell by 38,000 tonnes, or 2%, from the previous week to 2.57 million tonnes.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

