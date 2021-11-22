ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
Nov 22, 2021
Karunaratne falls for 147 as Sri Lanka reach 341-6 at lunch

AFP 22 Nov 2021

GALLE: Dimuth Karunaratne's classy innings was finally ended for 147 but Sri Lanka remained in control to reach 341-6 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Galle on Monday.

At lunch, Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten on 33 with Suranga Lakmal on six.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who resumed on 56, could only add five more on the second morning before being out hit wicket off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel in the seventh over.

It came during a probing Gabriel spell as, having played a defensive shot to the fast bowler, de Silva realised that the ball was heading towards the wicket.

In attempting to swat it away his first effort missed the ball and stumps, before a second swipe saw him knock the bails off.

He was also the last Sri Lankan batsman to be out hit wicket -- off Mitchell Starc against Australia in the Canberra Test two years ago.

De Silva made 61 from 95 deliveries with five boundaries in a fifth-wicket partnership with Karunaratne worth 111 runs.

Roston Chase has been the best bowler for the West Indies so far, and his off-spin was rewarded with a third wicket when he had Karunaratne smartly stumped by Joshua da Silva for 147 with 15 boundaries having faced 300 balls.

Jomel Warrican gave West Indies a third wicket in the session when Ramesh Mendis was caught behind by da Silva for 13.

Shai Hope will replace Jeremy Solozano as a concussion substitute, the West Indies said in a statement Monday.

Solozano, who was making his Test debut, was taken to hospital on the first morning when a full-blooded pull shot from Karunaratne smashed into his helmet grille.

Solozano spent the night under observation but scans revealed no serious injuries other than concussion and he was expected to be discharged and return to the team hotel later on Monday.

Galle Dimuth Karunaratne

