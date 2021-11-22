ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.47%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.06%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
GGL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.89%)
NETSOL 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.55%)
PACE 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.78%)
PAEL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.86%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,722 Decreased By ▼ -60.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 19,349 Decreased By ▼ -633.1 (-3.17%)
KSE100 45,830 Decreased By ▼ -659.46 (-1.42%)
KSE30 17,743 Decreased By ▼ -294.47 (-1.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

British competition watchdog investigates IAG's Air Europa deal

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

Britain's competition regulator is examining whether British Airways owner IAG's planned 500 million euro ($563.2 million) purchase of Spain's Air Europa would harm competition in the UK, the watchdog said on Monday.

IAG had announced its plans to buy Air Europa for 1 billion euros in 2019, but the price was cut in half this year after the airline industry was sent into a tailspin by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British company has already offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over the deal, a filing showed last month, though details were not provided.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation in June, voicing concerns that the proposed transaction would reduce competition on Spanish domestic routes and on international routes to and from Spain.

The deal, which involves Iberia buying Air Europa on behalf of IAG, had sparked opposition from the Unite union over jobs and from rival carriers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has a Jan. 19 deadline for its initial investigation decision.

"We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) process," IAG said on Monday.

IAG's Air Europa

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

British competition watchdog investigates IAG's Air Europa deal

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows through Wisconsin parade

Read more stories