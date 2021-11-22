ANL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-6.1%)
ASC 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
ASL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.47%)
BOP 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
BYCO 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.06%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
GGL 33.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 36.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.13%)
NETSOL 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.55%)
PACE 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.78%)
PAEL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.89%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.79%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.56%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,723 Decreased By ▼ -59.01 (-1.23%)
BR30 19,357 Decreased By ▼ -624.84 (-3.13%)
KSE100 45,822 Decreased By ▼ -667.31 (-1.44%)
KSE30 17,739 Decreased By ▼ -298.57 (-1.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Rouble treads water, Russian stocks hit 2-month low amid geopolitical woes

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed marginally against the dollar on Monday, hovering near the 73.5 mark, and Russian stocks hit more than two-month lows as lingering geopolitical risks and lower oil prices hampered demand for Russian assets.

At 0729 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.34, edging away from its weakest point since Aug. 27, which it hit on Friday, apart from a seconds-long drop on the Moscow Exchange on Oct. 22 that was probably caused by a trading error.

It had gained 0.4% to trade at 82.68 versus the euro , which was struggling amid growing anxiety over the impact of surging COVID-19 infections in Europe.

The rouble is under strong pressure from sales of equities and OFZ treasury bonds, as well as the high volume of foreign currency purchases by the finance ministry this month, said Alor Broker chief analyst Alexei Antonov.

Geopolitics is also a factor.

After hitting its strongest level since mid-2020 of 69.21 against the dollar in late October, the rouble has come under selling pressure this month on Western concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border have spurred fears of a possible attack. But Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO military alliance.

"Russia is likely to remain out of favour as long as the political chest thumping and sabre rattling continues," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's risk measured by five-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt jumped to its highest since April 22 last week.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $78.57 a barrel, adding to pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,718.3 points, earlier clipping its lowest mark since Sept. 20.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 4,003.2 points, after dropping below the 4,000-point mark in early trade for the first time in two months.

