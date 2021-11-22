ANL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.87%)
Spain's Konecta hires JPMorgan, BNP Paribas to find buyer, Expansion says

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

MADRID: Spanish privately held call centre operator Grupo Konecta has hired investment banks JPMorgan and BNP Paribas to find a buyer for a controlling stake, the newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources.

The company, which was spun off from Spanish largest bank Santander in 2019 could be worth more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion), the newspaper said.

Grupo Konecta is currently owned by its management and Britain's fund ICG. The company operates in Spain, Portugal, Latin America and Morocco.

Spokespeople at Grupo Konecta, ICG and BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

