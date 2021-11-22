ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.96%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
FNEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.69%)
NETSOL 107.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.95%)
PAEL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.87%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -13.73 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,422 Decreased By ▼ -560.32 (-2.8%)
KSE100 46,255 Decreased By ▼ -234.85 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,939 Decreased By ▼ -98.57 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar shines, euro suffers as COVID fears flare over Europe

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

TOKYO: The safe-haven US dollar traded close to a 16-month high to the euro on Monday on growing anxiety over the impact of surging COVID-19 infections in Europe, with Austria reimposing a full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.

The greenback was near its strongest since early October against the riskier Australian and Canadian dollars, with the commodity-linked currencies also pressured by a slump in crude oil.

The dollar got additional support from bullish comments by Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller on Friday who suggested a faster pace of stimulus tapering may be appropriate amid a quickening recovery and heated inflation.

An more rapid end to tapering raises the possibility of earlier interest-rate increases too. Currently the market is priced for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to start hiking rates by the middle of next year.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six major peers, traded at 96.065, staying within sight of last week's 16-month high of 96.266.

The euro slumped 0.23% to $1.1274, approaching its lowest since July of last year at $1.1250, reached Friday, when it tumbled 0.66%.

"EURUSD has been in free-fall and will likely get the lion's share of attention from clients looking for a play on growing restrictions and tensions across Europe," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients.

"For momentum, trend followers and tactical traders, short EUR remains attractive here."

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths.

A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe's largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, warning that vaccinations alone will not cut case numbers.

Austria becomes the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown from Monday.

Worries that a slowdown in Europe could hit energy demand dented crude oil, which was also in retreat over the prospect of a US-led release of emergency stockpiles.

The dollar added 0.21% against the oil-linked Canadian loonie to C$1.26575, closing in on Friday's high at C$1.2663, the strongest level since Oct. 1.

The Aussie eased slightly to $0.7234, and earlier dipped as low as $0.72285, the cusp of a low since Oct. 6.

"We expect AUD to remain heavy in the near-term (and) a dip to $0.70 is possible," with a slowing Chinese economy and the Reserve Bank of Australia's dovish policy stance dragging on the currency, Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a report.

Meanwhile, "USD can extend its recent rally this week and set a fresh 2021 high," he said. "Another round of strong US inflation can further propel market pricing of FOMC rate hikes and the USD."

The dollar was largely flat against fellow safe-haven the yen, changing hands at 114.03 yen per dollar, in the middle of its range over the past week and a half.

In crypto, bitcoin traded around $58,100, consolidating after its retreat from an all-time high at $69,000, marked earlier this month.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar shines, euro suffers as COVID fears flare over Europe

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Read more stories