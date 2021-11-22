ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Covid-19 claims four more lives; 313 new cases reported

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country on Sunday reported 313 more cases of corona virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,281,872. A statement issued by National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC), said 313 people tested positive for the virus after 40,019 Covid-19 tests were taken across the country during the last 24 hours. “This brings the positivity rate to 0.78%”, it added.

Meanwhile, corona virus claimed another four lives in the country during the same period, taking the national death toll from the virus to 28,659. The number of active cases stands at 22,479. The country has reported a daily case count of less than 500 for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday. Besides, the country reported a positivity rate below 2% on the 35th straight day today (Sunday).

The Covid-19 infections are decreasing in the country, with 312 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 5% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17. The country has administered at least 120,448,598 doses of corona virus vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses that are enough to have vaccinated about 27.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, the country averaged about 702,907 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 62 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC COVID19 Covid new cases reported

