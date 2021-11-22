‘Women entrepreneurs’ products’: exhibition organised by FWCCI

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) is making efforts to create and explore opportunities for women empowerment and trade enhancement, said Mrs. Shama Ahmad along with Mrs Aqeela Atif.

While inaugurating and addressing the members of FWCCI and stall holders of first ‘Women Entrepreneurs Products’ exhibition organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at FCCI Auditorium, she appreciated the initiative of FWCCI for organizing first ‘Women Entrepreneurs Products Exhibition’ that will open new vistas and opportunities for promoting women entrepreneurship and trade in the area.

Earlier while addressing the Exhibition visitors and stall holders, Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) said that FWCCI will organize further such type of exhibitions at regional and country level for female micro, small and medium businesses. She said that such exhibitions on women entrepreneurs’ products are essential to promote their products at national and international level.

She said that the objective of the exhibition is to promote the women products of the region and to provide the small and medium businesses an opportunity to prepare themselves for participating in the national and international level exhibitions.

She said that with the organizing of this Exhibition, it will lead to further initiate such exhibitions at regional and national level by FWCCI, the main focus of its roadmap as President FWCCI. She said that we all are working with unity on the platform of FWCCI as ‘One Team One Goal’. She said that it has resulted into a renewed devotion and spirit to her team and the FWCCI members.

President FWCCI appreciated the efforts of the organizing team Mrs. Sobia Aqeel, SVP, Mrs. Farhat Nisar, VP, Mrs. Aisha Masood, Mrs. Hina Baber and others for befitting arrangements of this Exhibition. The Exhibition was also graced by the visit of Mrs. Atif Munir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021