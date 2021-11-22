ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Nov 22, 2021
Business & Finance

‘Women entrepreneurs’ products’: exhibition organised by FWCCI

Press Release 22 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) is making efforts to create and explore opportunities for women empowerment and trade enhancement, said Mrs. Shama Ahmad along with Mrs Aqeela Atif.

While inaugurating and addressing the members of FWCCI and stall holders of first ‘Women Entrepreneurs Products’ exhibition organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at FCCI Auditorium, she appreciated the initiative of FWCCI for organizing first ‘Women Entrepreneurs Products Exhibition’ that will open new vistas and opportunities for promoting women entrepreneurship and trade in the area.

Earlier while addressing the Exhibition visitors and stall holders, Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) said that FWCCI will organize further such type of exhibitions at regional and country level for female micro, small and medium businesses. She said that such exhibitions on women entrepreneurs’ products are essential to promote their products at national and international level.

She said that the objective of the exhibition is to promote the women products of the region and to provide the small and medium businesses an opportunity to prepare themselves for participating in the national and international level exhibitions.

She said that with the organizing of this Exhibition, it will lead to further initiate such exhibitions at regional and national level by FWCCI, the main focus of its roadmap as President FWCCI. She said that we all are working with unity on the platform of FWCCI as ‘One Team One Goal’. She said that it has resulted into a renewed devotion and spirit to her team and the FWCCI members.

President FWCCI appreciated the efforts of the organizing team Mrs. Sobia Aqeel, SVP, Mrs. Farhat Nisar, VP, Mrs. Aisha Masood, Mrs. Hina Baber and others for befitting arrangements of this Exhibition. The Exhibition was also graced by the visit of Mrs. Atif Munir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FCCI FWCCI Women entrepreneurs’ products ‘Women Entrepreneurs Products Exhibition’

