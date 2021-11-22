Shaheen Afridi fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Afridi was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.