India set New Zealand 185 in third T20

AFP Updated 21 Nov 2021

KOLKATA: India got off to a flyer before a tight bowling spell by New Zealand skipper Mitchel Santner restricted the hosts to 184-7 in the third T20 in Kolkata Sunday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and opted to bat first against the World Cup runners-up, racked up 69 in the power play with his new opening partner Ishan Kishan.

The hosts looked set for an impressive batting performance before Santner broke the momentum with two wickets in the seventh over.

The stand-in skipper, who looked New Zealand's most impressive bowler, took Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's wickets in the same over.

Yadav, who has been in top batting form since his international debut, got out for a duck.

Santner, bowling in partnership with the team's other spinner Ish Sodhi, finished with an impressive 3-27.

Sharma top-scored for India, smashing 56 off 31 before Sodhi caught him off his own bowling.

Sodhi finished his spell with 1-31.

India's inexperienced middle order could not capitalise on the impressive start.

Shreyas Iyer scored 25 off 20 and Venkatesh Iyer, the breakthrough star in this year's Indian Premier League, scored 20 off 15.

The hosts' lower order came to the rescue, with cameos that pushed the score to a respectable 184.

Harshal Patel, playing only his second international match, scored 18 off 11 and Deepak Chahar smashed 21 off 8.

Captain Sharma had announced two changes for the hosts, who have already won the three-match series, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul making way for Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The two teams will head to northern India's Kanpur city after the Kolkata T20 for the first of two Test matches next week.

India New Zealand T20

