Consensus on Kashmir issue imperative to safeguard national interest: NSA Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that consensus on the Kashmir issue and national security is imperative to safeguard supreme national interest, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In an interview with a private news channel, Moeed said the government believes in consensus and dialogue to address all internal and external threats being faced by the country.

Dr Yusuf also expressed serious concern over massive human rights violations, brutalities and atrocities being committed by Indian troops against innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on Pakistan-India relations, he regretted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared as the most fascist leader in the world after Hitler.

Regarding the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, he warned that Pakistan would not allow the new Afghan government to carry out activities from Afghan soil against any country.

The adviser said that unrest in Afghanistan will incur impacts on Pakistan, and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the entire region.

On Pak-US relationships, the NSA reaffirmed government's commitment of friendly relations with the US as both the countries share common interests in various areas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan doesn’t want confrontation with any country and that there would be no compromise on national interests.

He said the PTI government wanted better ties with the neighbouring countries, adding that resolution of chronic issues is a must for regional progress.

He said that Pakistan is committed to the principle of peaceful coexistence and Pakistan's efforts to establish peace in the region are not hidden from anyone.