Pakistan

Marriyum accuses PM of ‘misusing’ FIA

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary-information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of misusing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for political victimisation of her party leadership.

“Imran Khan had done nothing for the past three years other than his unhealthy obsession with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif because he fears their stature and ability. He [Imran Khan] has been busy addressing his insecurities by concocting false cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, to do all he can to keep them away from the political center-stage because he is too scared to contest them on a level-playing field,” she maintained, while commenting on the FIA’s earlier statement with regard to the cases against the PML-N leadership.

She further claimed that the government has failed to produce a single evidence in Pakistani and British courts against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

“The 220 million people of Pakistan are actually victims of Imran Khan’s “incompetence, lies and corruption”. For three years now, Imran Khan used the NAB an instrument of political victimisation and after failing to frame political opponents in false cases, is now using the FIA for the purpose, while people are suffering due to hunger, poverty, inflation, unemployment, and economic catastrophe,” she maintained.

She further stated: “Do whatever you want against Shehbaz Sharif, but at least, provide gas and electricity to the people, ensure cheap flour and sugar to them, reduce the hunger and poverty, and honour the promises of giving 10 million jobs and five million houses to the people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

