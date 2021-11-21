ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Pakistan

Drive against ‘qabza’ mafia: 188,000 state lands worth Rs472.38bn retrieved

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

LAHORE: On the directions of Senior Member Board of Revenue, a campaign against land-grabbers is under way and the revenue department got vacated 188,000 state lands worth Rs472.38 billion in 36 districts from the ‘qabza’ mafia.

During the last seven days, the revenue department recovered 211 acres of state land worth Rs280 million from illegal occupants whereas during the last few hours 31 acres and 8 kanals state land worth Rs40 million was retrieved.

Similarly, 25 acre land worth more than Rs20 million got vacated in district Multan, 8 kanal state land worth Rs6 million in Sahiwal and 6 acres of land worth about Rs12 million was recovered from the ‘qabza’ mafia in Vehari.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat said that eradication of occupation mafia, securing government lands and indiscriminate implementation of government writ is our obligation. He directed that revenue officers to use all legal and governmental options and resources to eradicate the ‘qabza’ mafia.

Moreover, matters regarding setting up of e-library, speed of work of divisional verification committees and restoration of chowkidar system in villages, cancellation of Punjab Privatization Act, were reviewed in the 19th full board meeting of BoR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Board of Revenue Babar Hayat qabza’ mafia

