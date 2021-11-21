Drive against ‘qabza’ mafia: 188,000 state lands worth Rs472.38bn retrieved

LAHORE: On the directions of Senior Member Board of Revenue, a campaign against land-grabbers is under way and the revenue department got vacated 188,000 state lands worth Rs472.38 billion in 36 districts from the ‘qabza’ mafia.

During the last seven days, the revenue department recovered 211 acres of state land worth Rs280 million from illegal occupants whereas during the last few hours 31 acres and 8 kanals state land worth Rs40 million was retrieved.

Similarly, 25 acre land worth more than Rs20 million got vacated in district Multan, 8 kanal state land worth Rs6 million in Sahiwal and 6 acres of land worth about Rs12 million was recovered from the ‘qabza’ mafia in Vehari.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat said that eradication of occupation mafia, securing government lands and indiscriminate implementation of government writ is our obligation. He directed that revenue officers to use all legal and governmental options and resources to eradicate the ‘qabza’ mafia.

Moreover, matters regarding setting up of e-library, speed of work of divisional verification committees and restoration of chowkidar system in villages, cancellation of Punjab Privatization Act, were reviewed in the 19th full board meeting of BoR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021