Oil tanker catches fire near Karachi’s Saddar parking plaza

KARACHI: An oil tanker has caught fire near the LARP Parking Plaza in Saddar, Karachi on Saturday.

The tanker was outside the petrol pump on the opposite side of the parking plaza when it caught fire.

Rescue and fire services arrived at the spot. Fire fighters put out the fire. They used fire fighting foam.

Oil from the tanker spilled on the road. Emergencies services and police moved people away from the spot.

Traffic police closed both tracks of Corridor-III near the parking plaza.