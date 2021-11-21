Russia allows beef supplies from Brazilian exporters

MOSCOW: Russia has allowed beef imports from three subsidiaries of major Brazilian beef exporters, documents on the website of its agriculture safety watchdog showed on Saturday, as Moscow seeks to boost domestic meat supply.

For Brazil - the world’s largest beef exporter - Russia is a promising market as its exports to China were temporarily suspended in September.

Permission to supply beef to Russia was granted to a JBS firm in the state of Goiás starting from Nov. 2, Rosselkhoznadzor said in the documents.

A Minerva company in the state of Rondônia and one of Mato Grosso Bovinos in the state of Mato Grosso were also allowed to supply beef to Russia starting from Nov. 16, it added.

Russia plans to set a duty-free import quota for up to 200,000 tonnes of beef in 2022 to boost domestic supply as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic inflation, which is at a 5-year high.

The Russian watchdog lists 57 firms of different Brazilian beef producers but only 16 of them are currently allowed to supply Russia.

Most of the restrictions have been in place since 2017 due to the use of the feed additive ractopamine, an allegation Brazilian meat industry groups have denied.