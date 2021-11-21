Every possible effort being made to deal with challenge of smog: SACM

LAHORE: Pursuant to the directions of Punjab Chief minister, all out resources are being utilized to tackle the calamity of smog and in this regard, emergency and long-term measures are being devised with special instructions to the departments concerned.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and spokesperson Punjab Government said that the CM Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring the progress on anti-smog drive while anti-smog squad has also been mobilized for inspection of industries. “Provision of Euro5 fuel is being ensured to mitigate smog,” he said.

Moreover, the Punjab government has instructed private sector to reduce their staff strength to half and ensure that 50 percent of their employees work from home in order to mitigate smog impact.

As per orders issued by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, all the administrative secretaries of the Punjab government also instructed 50 percent reduction of official vehicles of their departments, plying on roads during the period from 25th November 2021 to 15th January 2022.

As per orders, all industrial units shall install scrubbers for emission control and cameras for monitoring by 4th December 2021. Necessary configuration for live monitoring of industrial emissions shall be made by Industries Department, Environment Protection Department and PDMA.

Further, in compliance with order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the following fines are imposed on different violations, Rs50,000 on burning of crop residue and municipal waste, minimum Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 on Brick Kilns not on zig-zag methodology or emitting black smoke, Rs2,000 on polluting and smoke emitting public and private transport, Rs50,000 to 100,000 on industrial units functioning without emission control equipment/devices.

