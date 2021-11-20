ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series

AFP Updated 20 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.

Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday.

T20I Twenty20 international Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Shah Afridi Dhaka Pakistan vs Bangladesh

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series

No one tells me or guides me on how to write my verdict: CJP

Coronavirus vaccination for children 12-15 to remain suspended till Nov 27

Lahore court extends Shehbaz's bail in money-laundering case

Oil tanker catches fire near Saddar’s parking plaza

In Middle East, Pentagon chief seeks to reassure concerned allies

Fire erupts in slums under Teen Hatti bridge in Karachi

Media question Cricket Australia's motives after Paine quits

4MFY22 YoY: Current account posts $5bn deficit on higher import bill

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Read more stories