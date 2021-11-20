Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series

DHAKA: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.

Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

The third and final match will be held at the same ground on Monday.