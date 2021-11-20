ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 20 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that the vehicles carrying imported fresh/dry fruits cleared from Customs stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan shall not be checked at any Customs check posts or Customs mobile squads.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to rectify the maladministration taking place at Customs check posts and fully assured the fullest co-operation in this regard.

In an own motion investigation initiated by the FTO, it was found that multiple complaints were filed regarding harassment leading to corruption at various Customs check posts on a countrywide basis.

These complaints mostly pertained to interception of duty taxes paid goods moving to their respective destinations as a matter of routine by Customs officials posted at various check posts without any solid information or approval from the senior hierarchy of the department.

This unnecessary checking of duty paid goods was causing hindrance and delay in the smooth flow of duty/taxes paid goods and was contrary to the government policy of creating ease in doing business.

FTO devising mechanism to resolve complaints of traders

Such counterproductive measures are contrary to law, perverse, arbitrary, biased and involve the exercise of power for corrupt motives and falls within the ambit of maladministration.

Therefore, it was aptly pointed out by the FTO to the Member Customs (Ops) who, in compliance with the pointation by the FTO, issued instructions to the chief collectors concerned for strict implementation at Customs field formations, directing them that the vehicle carrying imported fresh/dry fruits cleared from Customs Station of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan shall not be checked at any Customs Check post located en-route to inland country or by customs mobile squads.

These vehicles can only be checked on specific information and that too after it has been brought in the knowledge of the respective collector of Customs.

Cognisance by the FTO and the issuance of the above directions, which are now being implemented by the field formations and Enforcement Collectorates, is being appreciated by the effected importers and traders.

Thus, the major objective of this own motion has been achieved and bore fruit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

