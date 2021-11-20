Bilawal steps up criticism of PM

NOWSHEHRA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that selected Prime Minister Imran Khan could not resolve issues of public and accused him of trying to rob votes.

Addressing a public gathering in Nowshehra on Friday, he thanked the people of Nowshehra for the warm welcome and said the PPP was a voice for the poor people of the country.

The PPP chairman said his party gave rights to the country’s workers, farmers and students, adding that his party is a party of die-hard people.

“The PPP had started Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the lower segment of the society,” he said and added the people will have to stand by his party.

“Today, Kaptan is depriving people of ‘Roti’, ‘Kapra’ and ‘Makan’,” he added.