ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Met dept asked to start making ‘smog forecast’

Hamid Waleed 20 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed the meteorological department to start forecasting smog level in the province on the basis of data shared by the Environment Protection Agency, said sources.

This is for the first time in the history of the meteorological department that the task has been handed over to it by the provincial government. Earlier, the Agency was carrying it out since 1997, said sources, and added that a meeting had taken place a day earlier where the decision was finalized by the concerned provincial minister.

Ch Muhammad Aslam, Regional Director of the department, confirmed the development, saying that the department has started forecasting smog data and a link has been provided to the Agency. He said the department would be issuing the air quality forecast for the next 48 hours at 11:00 AM every day. This forecast will be based upon the data of last 24 hours provided by the Agency to the department, he added.

According to him, the forecast would consist of the information like parameter, minimum level, humidity level, wind direction, weather forecast and air quality forecast.

Ch Aslam was also part of a meeting held with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the chair on Friday. He said the Chief Minister has desired holding of a joint meeting of all the concerned departments on fortnightly basis.

He said the Agency is in a bad state of affairs so far as the monitoring of air quality in the city is concerned. They said it has installed air quality monitoring equipment at six locations in the city, out of which only one is in order while rest of the five are in disorder.

Only the monitoring equipment installed in the area of Township is in working condition while those installed at the meteorological department, Town Hall and Simla Hill are out of order. Only the one installed at the Town Hall is able to monitor the element of carbon mono oxide, he said. Similarly, the Agency has a mobile van for the same purpose which is not in order at all.

He said the relevant authority of the Agency had informed the Punjab government that a request has been forwarded to issue funds for the repairing of monitoring equipments. Meanwhile, the temperature of the city of Lahore has dropped to 9.3 degree Celsius which has increased the moisture level to over 90 percent, brining the air pressure further down to aggravate the phenomenon of smog further.

It may be noted that the temperature of the city was 16 degree Celsius on 1st of November and it has fallen by 7 degree Celsius since then to 9 degree Celsius on Friday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature has dropped further to 4 to 5 degree Celsius, a situation that would lead to end of dengue larva in Punjab. There would no more production of larva throughout the Punjab, said Shahid Abbas, Director of the meteorological department.

Departmental sources said there is a chance of strong wind on 24th and 25th of November that may drift away smog for a while. However, it would re-emerge once the windy spell is over.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar smog Punjab government Ch Muhammad Aslam

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Met dept asked to start making ‘smog forecast’

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories