ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The PM needs to develop big picture thinking

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM explains how dependence on IMF can be ended” carried by the...
Saleh Noor 20 Nov 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM explains how dependence on IMF can be ended” carried by the newspaper in its yesterday’s issue. According to the prime minister, “the country will not be needing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in future if it is able to tap the full potential of the overseas Pakistanis”. Unfortunately, the PM does not display his fullest appreciation of the fact that the workers’ remittances have already surpassed the foreign exchange that is collected through export proceeds. These can never come near what the country spends on its overall imports owing to a variety of reasons. One of the principal reasons is that ours is a developing country. The foreign direct investment (FDI) is the third and perhaps last source of generating foreign exchange. An end to country’s dependence or reliance on the IMF to correct the external sector imbalance can only be achieved through higher exports and increased FDI. Our policymakers are therefore required to work towards setting the right order of priorities and actions as the peak in workers’ remittances is about to run its course.

Saleh Noor (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Overseas Pakistanis FDI foreign exchange

Saleh Noor

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

The PM needs to develop big picture thinking

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories