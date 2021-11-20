Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
20 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 22-11-2021 11:30
ICI Pakistan Limited 22-11-2021 11:00
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-11-2021 11:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 22-11-2021 12:00
East West Insurance Co. Ltd 23-11-2021 14:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 23-11-2021 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 24-11-2021 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 25-11-2021 14:00
Hinopak Motors Limited 25-11-2021 10:30
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Co. Ltd 25-11-2021 13:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Ltd 25-11-2021 15:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 26-11-2021 10:00
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00
=========================================================
