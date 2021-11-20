ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
November 19, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        18-Nov-21      17-Nov-21      16-Nov-21      15-Nov-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.111936        0.11189       0.111865       0.111541
Euro                             0.809915       0.808673        0.81131       0.814559
Japanese yen                     0.006253       0.006222      0.0062499      0.0062448
U.K. pound                       0.962832       0.961496        0.95972        0.95663
U.S. dollar                      0.713896       0.714628       0.713679       0.711778
Algerian dinar                    0.00515              -              -              -
Australian dollar                0.519217       0.520535        0.52484       0.522659
Botswana pula                    0.061823       0.061744      0.0622328       0.062067
Brazilian real                   0.128713       0.129963       0.130314              -
Brunei dollar                    0.526317       0.525732       0.527713       0.526463
Canadian dollar                   0.56591        0.56739       0.568669       0.568649
Chilean peso                     0.000871       0.000886      0.0008899      0.0008922
Colombian peso                   0.000183       0.000183      0.0001835              -
Czech koruna                     0.032103      0.0321636      0.0323051              -
Danish krone                     0.108915       0.108743       0.109095       0.109521
Indian rupee                     0.009627       0.009608      0.0095856      0.0095727
Israeli New Shekel               0.232475       0.229458              -              -
Korean won                       0.000603       0.000606      0.0006047      0.0006034
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.36038        2.36124        2.36044         2.3561
Malaysian ringgit                0.170797       0.170984       0.171516       0.171162
Mauritian rupee                  0.016454       0.016524      0.0165093              -
Mexican peso                     0.034383       0.034538      0.0342963              -
New Zealand dollar               0.500084       0.499596       0.502858       0.501163
Norwegian krone                   0.08138       0.081771      0.0820641      0.0821355
Omani rial                        1.85859        1.85118              -              -
Peruvian sol                     0.177852       0.178612       0.178598       0.177856
Philippine peso                  0.014166      0.0142933       0.014235              -
Polish zloty                     0.173638       0.173437       0.173809       0.175761
Qatari riyal                     0.196125       0.196326       0.196066       0.195543
Russian ruble                    0.009833       0.009813      0.0098364      0.0098486
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.190372       0.190567       0.190314       0.189807
Singapore dollar                 0.526317       0.525732       0.527713       0.526463
South African rand               0.045707       0.046137       0.046822      0.0468354
Swedish krona                    0.080596       0.080456      0.0812199      0.0814578
Swiss franc                      0.770322       0.768046       0.769507        0.77384
Thai baht                        0.021889       0.021809      0.0218024      0.0217623
Trinidadian dollar               0.105994       0.105386              -              -
U.A.E. dirham                     0.19439       0.194589       0.194331       0.193813
Uruguayan peso                   0.016154       0.016203      0.0162071      0.0161328
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

