WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 19, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Nov-21 17-Nov-21 16-Nov-21 15-Nov-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111936 0.11189 0.111865 0.111541 Euro 0.809915 0.808673 0.81131 0.814559 Japanese yen 0.006253 0.006222 0.0062499 0.0062448 U.K. pound 0.962832 0.961496 0.95972 0.95663 U.S. dollar 0.713896 0.714628 0.713679 0.711778 Algerian dinar 0.00515 - - - Australian dollar 0.519217 0.520535 0.52484 0.522659 Botswana pula 0.061823 0.061744 0.0622328 0.062067 Brazilian real 0.128713 0.129963 0.130314 - Brunei dollar 0.526317 0.525732 0.527713 0.526463 Canadian dollar 0.56591 0.56739 0.568669 0.568649 Chilean peso 0.000871 0.000886 0.0008899 0.0008922 Colombian peso 0.000183 0.000183 0.0001835 - Czech koruna 0.032103 0.0321636 0.0323051 - Danish krone 0.108915 0.108743 0.109095 0.109521 Indian rupee 0.009627 0.009608 0.0095856 0.0095727 Israeli New Shekel 0.232475 0.229458 - - Korean won 0.000603 0.000606 0.0006047 0.0006034 Kuwaiti dinar 2.36038 2.36124 2.36044 2.3561 Malaysian ringgit 0.170797 0.170984 0.171516 0.171162 Mauritian rupee 0.016454 0.016524 0.0165093 - Mexican peso 0.034383 0.034538 0.0342963 - New Zealand dollar 0.500084 0.499596 0.502858 0.501163 Norwegian krone 0.08138 0.081771 0.0820641 0.0821355 Omani rial 1.85859 1.85118 - - Peruvian sol 0.177852 0.178612 0.178598 0.177856 Philippine peso 0.014166 0.0142933 0.014235 - Polish zloty 0.173638 0.173437 0.173809 0.175761 Qatari riyal 0.196125 0.196326 0.196066 0.195543 Russian ruble 0.009833 0.009813 0.0098364 0.0098486 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190372 0.190567 0.190314 0.189807 Singapore dollar 0.526317 0.525732 0.527713 0.526463 South African rand 0.045707 0.046137 0.046822 0.0468354 Swedish krona 0.080596 0.080456 0.0812199 0.0814578 Swiss franc 0.770322 0.768046 0.769507 0.77384 Thai baht 0.021889 0.021809 0.0218024 0.0217623 Trinidadian dollar 0.105994 0.105386 - - U.A.E. dirham 0.19439 0.194589 0.194331 0.193813 Uruguayan peso 0.016154 0.016203 0.0162071 0.0161328 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021