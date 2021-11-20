Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
20 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (November 19, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 176.00 176.50 DKK 26.09 26.19
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.40 46.90 NOK 19.28 19.38
UAE DIRHAM 48.50 49.50 SEK 19.25 19.35
EURO 196.00 198.00 AUD $ 125.50 127.00
UK POUND 234.00 236.00 CAD $ 137.50 139.00
JAPANI YEN 1.50568 1.52568 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 185.97 186.97 CHINESE YUAN 26.00 27.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
