General election: PPP will defeat PTI in KPK, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that his party will defeat the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in its political stronghold of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in the next general elections.

“PPP jiyalas [workers] will foil your [PM Imran] conspiracies… they will hold ‘selected and puppet’ accountable,” said Bilawal while addressing a rally in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal warned Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that “The time to panic has started… PPP will hold a power show in Peshawar to mark its foundation day”.

He claimed that the ruling party was not doing anything to contain inflation in the country.

Bilawal said that the PTI did not pass a single bill in the joint session of the parliament on Wednesday that focused on providing relief to the masses. “70-year-old player can no longer fool youngsters,” he said.

He claimed that PTI's government has failed to fulfil its promises made with its voters. “Today everyone is in pain… country is facing unprecedented inflation... unemployment and poverty have hit historic highs,” he said.

He claimed that only PPP could offer relief to the masses. “PPP had started Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the lower segment of the society,” he said adding people will have to stand by his party if they wanted relief.