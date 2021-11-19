ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
India opt to bowl in second New Zealand T20

AFP 19 Nov 2021

RANCHI: India won the toss and put World Cup runners-up New Zealand into bat in the second Twenty20 international in Ranchi on Friday.

India made one change after cruising to victory in the first match of the three-match series on Wednesday, with Harshal Patel replacing the injured Mohammed Siraj.

The visitors made three changes with Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham coming in for Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary (IND) and Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

Twenty20 international India vs New Zealand World Cup runners up Ranchi

