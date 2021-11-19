India opt to bowl in second New Zealand T20

RANCHI: India won the toss and put World Cup runners-up New Zealand into bat in the second Twenty20 international in Ranchi on Friday.

India made one change after cruising to victory in the first match of the three-match series on Wednesday, with Harshal Patel replacing the injured Mohammed Siraj.

The visitors made three changes with Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham coming in for Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary (IND) and Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)