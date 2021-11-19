ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Chemical castration clause removed from bill on CII objections: Maleeka Bokhari

BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2021

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari revealed on Friday that a clause providing for chemical castration of rapists was removed from the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in view of the objections raised by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Bokhari said the CII had termed the punishment of rapists with chemical castration as "unIslamic".

Bokhari also said that "Article 227 of the Constitution also guarantees that all laws must be under the Shariah and the Holy Quran, hence we cannot pass any law that goes against these values."

Joint session of Parliament passes bill on use of EVMs

"Anti-rape crisis cell would be set up in every district hospital for rapid medical examination of cases," she said.

Bokhari added the government had promised to protect people's rights and "it did so by introducing necessary legislation".

Meanwhile, responding to reservations of the opposition parties regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Law Minister Nasim said that the system was better than the traditional voting system.

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

"In the previous system, there were 10-15 weak areas to rig votes like double stamping, tearing of ballot paper or incorrect stamping. In contrast, an EVM is like a calculator and it goes live which is better than the earlier mechanism," the minister said.

He also addressed the criticism regarding the issue of the census.

"The result of the census was rejected by the MQM and it demanded an audit of five per cent results, which was initially agreed to by the then government but it later backtracked. Now we are conducting a new census, which is the only feasible option," he added.

CII Maleeka Bokhari

