Pakistan's CAD jumps 47%, swells to $1.66 billion in October

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) increased to $1.66 billion in October21, a massive 47% month-on-month increase from $1.134 billion, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

During 4MFY22, the current account posted a deficit of $5,084 million, as compared to a surplus of $1,313 million in the same period last fiscal.

The increase in CAD comes “on the back of a moderate decline in exports & remittances &some uptick in services imports. High energy prices kept the import bill elevated despite a downtick in non-energy imports,” said the SBP.

The CAD as a percentage of GDP rose to 6.4% in October, as compared to 4.3% in September 21.

Furthermore, Pakistan's rising imports, which have become a headache for policymakers, also showed no signs of slowing down in October, as total imports of goods and services shot up to $6.85 billion compared to $4.13 billion in October 2020, reflecting an increase of 66% YoY.

On a monthly basis, total imports inched up by 1% month-on-month, from $6.78 billion in September21.

“On Year on Year (YoY) basis, the primary reason behind the deficit was 66% YoY increase in total imports to $6.8 billion,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

On the other hand, Pakistan's exports of goods and services during the month of October stood at $2.98 billion, posting a yearly growth of 24%, as compared to $2.40 billion exports recorded in the same month of the previous year.

On a month-on-month basis, Pakistan’s total exports declined up by 7% in October 2021 compared to $3.20 billion recorded in the month of September.

Meanwhile, remittances in the month of October 2021, were recorded at $2,518 million up 10.2%, as compared to $2,284 million recorded in the same month last fiscal. On monthly basis, remittances declined by 5.7%, as compared to $2,670 million posted in September 2021.