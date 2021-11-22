ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's CAD jumps 47%, swells to $1.66 billion in October

Ali Ahmed 22 Nov 2021

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) increased to $1.66 billion in October21, a massive 47% month-on-month increase from $1.134 billion, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

During 4MFY22, the current account posted a deficit of $5,084 million, as compared to a surplus of $1,313 million in the same period last fiscal.

The increase in CAD comes “on the back of a moderate decline in exports & remittances &some uptick in services imports. High energy prices kept the import bill elevated despite a downtick in non-energy imports,” said the SBP.

The CAD as a percentage of GDP rose to 6.4% in October, as compared to 4.3% in September 21.

Furthermore, Pakistan's rising imports, which have become a headache for policymakers, also showed no signs of slowing down in October, as total imports of goods and services shot up to $6.85 billion compared to $4.13 billion in October 2020, reflecting an increase of 66% YoY.

On a monthly basis, total imports inched up by 1% month-on-month, from $6.78 billion in September21.

“On Year on Year (YoY) basis, the primary reason behind the deficit was 66% YoY increase in total imports to $6.8 billion,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Pakistan's current account deficit swells to $1.48 billion in August

On the other hand, Pakistan's exports of goods and services during the month of October stood at $2.98 billion, posting a yearly growth of 24%, as compared to $2.40 billion exports recorded in the same month of the previous year.

On a month-on-month basis, Pakistan’s total exports declined up by 7% in October 2021 compared to $3.20 billion recorded in the month of September.

Meanwhile, remittances in the month of October 2021, were recorded at $2,518 million up 10.2%, as compared to $2,284 million recorded in the same month last fiscal. On monthly basis, remittances declined by 5.7%, as compared to $2,670 million posted in September 2021.

Import SBP Exports remittance CAD current account deficit

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's CAD jumps 47%, swells to $1.66 billion in October

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories