ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FNEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.25%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.01%)
NETSOL 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.16%)
PACE 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By ▲ 40.52 (0.85%)
BR30 19,978 Decreased By ▼ -221.77 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,453 Increased By ▲ 342.04 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,037 Increased By ▲ 142.26 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF urges China to tackle financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

TOKYO: China must address financial risks in a "clear and coordinated fashion" and temporarily shift its fiscal policy to a neutral stance from this year's contractionary approach, International Monetary Fund said in a statement released on Friday.

"China's recovery is well advanced, but is unbalanced and momentum is slowing, even as downside risks are accumulating," the IMF said in a statement from staff involved in the recently concluded 2021 Article IV consultation with China.

The IMF blamed the slowdown to China's rapid withdrawal of policy support, the hit to consumption from COVID-19 outbreaks, recent power outages and a slowdown in real estate investment.

"Fiscal policy, which has been significantly contractionary this year, should temporarily shift to a neutral stance and focus on strengthening social protection and promoting green investment over traditional infrastructure spending," it said.

The IMF also called for a "comprehensive bank restructuring approach" to strengthen China's banking system, as well as efforts to open up markets and reform state-owned enterprises.

Ongoing efforts to address high corporate leverage should be accompanied by establishing "market-based insolvency and resolution frameworks," the IMF said.

The IMF also warned that Beijing's tighter regulation against technology sectors has increased policy uncertainty.

China's property sector woes have jolted financial markets and cast doubt on the growth outlook for the world's second largest economy.

The IMF expects China's economy to grow 8.0% this year and 5.6% next year, though the statement said downside risks to the forecasts were "accumulating."

IMF

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

IMF urges China to tackle financial risks in 'clear and coordinated' fashion

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

Bitcoin heads for worst week in months as Mt Gox payouts loom

'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll

Read more stories