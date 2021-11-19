ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FNEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.25%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.01%)
NETSOL 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.16%)
PACE 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,793 Increased By ▲ 39.48 (0.83%)
BR30 19,981 Decreased By ▼ -218.03 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,469 Increased By ▲ 358.06 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,047 Increased By ▲ 151.79 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity stocks, strong retail sales data boost UK shares

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday after a three-day slump, driven by commodity stocks and better-than-expected retail sales data that helped allay economic slowdown worries.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4% by 0804 GMT, with miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American among the top boosts as metal prices jumped on fears of tightening supply in China after a smelter stopped production following an explosion.

Oil stocks added 1.3% following wild swings on Thursday, as investors looked past possible release of reserves by the world's major economies.

Auction houses and shoppers seeking new clothes for the Christmas holidays lifted British retail sales in October by more than expected, adding to recent signs that a slowdown in the economy might have abated slightly.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.1%. Ryanair fell 0.3% after it gave notice of its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, citing costs related to retaining an additional listing.

Unilever Plc slipped 0.5% after saying it agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

FTSE 100 UK shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity stocks, strong retail sales data boost UK shares

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

Bitcoin heads for worst week in months as Mt Gox payouts loom

'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll

Read more stories