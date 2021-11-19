ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
European stocks eye seventh straight week of gains

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

European stocks rose on Friday, on track for their seventh straight week of gains, as a jump in commodity-related stocks, strong earnings and easy money policy boosted investor sentiment.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index added 0.3% as of 0811 GMT, trading just shy of record highs, with miners and oil stocks in the lead as commodity prices jumped.

Accommodative monetary policies and a robust earnings season have helped investors look past a fresh COVID-19 surge and stronger-than-expected inflation numbers driving market bets that major central banks will tighten monetary policy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced limits on public life for the unvaccinated amid a "very worrying" fourth wave of COVID-19. Still, Frankfurt shares rose 0.3% in a broad market rally.

French luxury group Hermes jumped 3.7% to a record high following talks that it may be added to the Eurostoxx 50 index during a December review.

