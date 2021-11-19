Pakistan beat Bangladesh by four wickets in first T20I

DHAKA: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first Twenty20 international of their three-match series in Dhaka on Friday.

The visitors restricted Bangladesh to a measly 127-7 as the hosts batted first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-22 and right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Wasim 2-24 for the visitors as Afif Hossain top-scored with 36 off 34 balls for Bangladesh.

The tempting target looked increasingly challenging when Pakistan slumped to 24-4 in the chase with Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik both going for ducks.

But Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah put them back on track with knocks of 34 runs each.

In the end, Pakistan reached 132-6 with four balls to spare, with Shadab Khan hitting a six to win the match and leave him unbeaten on 21 off 10 balls.