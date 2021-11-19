ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FNEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.25%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.13%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
PACE 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.71%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.88%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,801 Increased By ▲ 47.08 (0.99%)
BR30 20,001 Decreased By ▼ -198.26 (-0.98%)
KSE100 46,541 Increased By ▲ 430.85 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,086 Increased By ▲ 190.63 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan in first T20I

AFP 19 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Pakistan are resting star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and have brought in Mohammad Wasim Jr for the first game of the three-match series.

Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Khushdil Shah have also been included in the starting line-up.

Bangladesh handed top-order batsman Saif Hasan his Twenty20 international debut.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Pakistan Bangladesh Shaheen Afridi Mahmudullah Riyad Mohammad Rizwan Twenty20 international Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Naim Mohammad Nawaz Taskin Ahmed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan in first T20I

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

Bitcoin heads for worst week in months as Mt Gox payouts loom

'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll

Read more stories