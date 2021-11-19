ANL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.78%)
SBP to announce monetary policy shortly amid expectations of rate hike

  • Central bank has brought forward the Monetary Policy Committee meeting as rupee hit a record low last week and uncertainty over IMF tranche remains
BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2021

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the key interest rate shortly, amid widespread expectations of a hike in rate.

The meeting, expected to be the last of this calendar year, was brought forward by the SBP “in light of recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation and the balance of payments, and to help reduce the uncertainty about monetary settings prevailing in the market".

Several analysts expect the central bank to hike interest rates more aggressively than it did in September, when the benchmark policy rate was increased by 25 basis points to 7.25%.

Today's MPC meeting was supposed to be held on November 26, 2021, but it was proponed by the central bank.

The revision in schedule came as the country battles several issues on the external front, such as rupee depreciation, rising inflation and uncertainty over the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

SBP prepones monetary policy announcement, will now hold it on November 19

“We expect the SBP to raise the benchmark interest rate by 100bps in the upcoming MPS, thereby taking discount rate to 8.25%,” said AKD Securities in a report earlier.

“With international commodity prices remaining downward sticky, the cost-push pressures will continue to remain significant. This is in addition to a weakening rupee and a likely revision in utility tariffs that may likely push inflation in double digits in coming months,” it said.

Meanwhile, Topline Securities' survey of over 70 market participants found that 70% expected a hike of 25 basis points or more.

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly. This page does not refresh automatically.

Stay here to follow latest updates on the SBP's monetary policy announcement.

