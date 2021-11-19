ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
China Evergrande resumes construction on 63 projects in Pearl River delta

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

BEIJING: Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande has resumed construction of 63 projects in the southern Pearl River delta, a regional subsidiary said on Friday.

The projects span 15 sites from the city of Guangzhou to locations in Foshan, Qingyuan, Yangjiang and Zhaoqing, the subsidiary said on its account on social media app WeChat.

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace

The company will "speed up and conquer difficulties" in the next stage, to ensure the projects are delivered on time and in line with standards of quality, it added.

China Evergrande Qingyuan Foshan Zhaoqing Pearl River delta

