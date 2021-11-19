US oil may end bounce around $79.52; Friday candle crucial

SINGAPORE: US oil may end its bounce around a resistance at $79.52 per barrel and revisit its Thursday low of $77.08, as the fall from $84.97 has not completed.

The fall has been driven by a wave C, which has briefly travelled below its 107% projection level of $77.34.

This wave is unlikely to complete around its 100% level of $77.84.

Instead, the wave C may extend into the range of $75.12 to $76.16.

A retracement analysis on the rise from $67.12 also reveals a break below the 38.2% level. Chances are oil may fall to $76.27.

A break above $79.52 could lead to a gain into the $80.56-$81.41 range. On the daily chart, a double-top has been temporarily violated, due to the gain on Thursday and the formation of a bullish hammer.

The candlestick on Friday will be a key factor in evaluating the next direction.

A white candle could confirm the hammer as a bullish reversal signal, oil may then rise towards $81.78.

A black candlestick could signal a continuation of the downtrend towards the $74.28-$76.35 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.