ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.7%)
BOP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.59%)
GGGL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.31%)
GGL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.06%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.94%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.59%)
NETSOL 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.25%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TELE 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.34%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (1.12%)
BR30 20,030 Decreased By ▼ -168.94 (-0.84%)
KSE100 46,581 Increased By ▲ 470.58 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,088 Increased By ▲ 192.67 (1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Nov 19, 2021
Asia's spot crude market peaks on possible oil reserve release

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's spot crude market has peaked after touching near two-year highs this week, as a possible release of oil reserves from top consumers globally dented sentiment and weighed on prices, trade sources said on Thursday.

The administration of US President Joe Biden asked big oil buyers like China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles. China said it is working on a release of its crude reserves, while Japan and South Korea are reviewing the US request.

Traders say the possible unprecedented coordinated oil release by top consumers has chilled buying interest in recent sessions, resulting in key physical spot price premiums weakening for crudes sold to Asian buyers out of the Middle East and Russia.

The backwardation structure in Brent crude futures - where contracts for immediate delivery are more expensive than those for later periods - has also narrowed sharply this week, indicating reduced tightness in the market over the near term.

In addition, Brent's premium to Dubai quotes has also cooled from eight-year highs hit earlier this month, and could make crude from the Atlantic Basin more affordable to Asian buyers again.

"The pressure valve has been released for Asia with EFS coming off," a trader with an Asian refiner said, referring to the Brent-Dubai spread, also known as Exchange for Swaps (EFS).

"There was previously no alternative supplies as the arbitrage was closed even to India."

Spot premiums for Middle East crudes have also eased from multi-month highs as more supplies become available.

Buyers in top importer China have bought some US Mars crude cargoes recently, as premiums for the Gulf coast sour grade are 50 cents to $1 a barrel below Oman crude for February arrival, traders said, although volumes were limited.

"Prices did come off, so I guess the threat of one (SPR release) is more effective than actually doing it," said a senior crude trader in Singapore.

Similarly, spot premiums for light oil grades - Russian Sokol and ESPO - sold to Asia slumped by $1 to $2 a barrel after hitting their highest in 22 months earlier this week.

The drop in ESPO premiums was mainly sparked by poor demand from Chinese independent refiners after local authorities stepped up tax investigations, traders said.

"I think it spooked the Shandong refineries, so all in all it's translating to a slowdown in the market," the second trader said.

Asia's refining margins have also slipped from two-year highs as profits for producing distillates such as naphtha, gasoline and gasoil corrected after making sharp gains in past two months.

"The original strength in the market was pumped up because of Europe's (power crunch) situation," the first trader said.

"Everyone was getting wild on LNG, but then renewed COVID-19 fears over there seem to be weighing a bit now."

"The rug has been taken out from underneath everyone. Most buyers should be covered by now, and China is nowhere to be seen," he added.

