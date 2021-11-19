Asian FX down with Korean won falling the most, Indonesia stocks jump 1%

Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar firmed broadly while Indonesian shares rose 1% after the country swung to a current account surplus amid a brightening economic outlook.

The South Korean won dropped by as much as 0.5%, while the Thai baht and the Singapore dollar weakened 0.1%, each.

The dollar was set to post a second week of gains and touched a 16-month high. The currency has been rallying since data showed last week that US inflation in October had hit a 31-year high while other indicators also suggested solid economic momentum.

Equity markets were mixed, with shares in the Philippines and Singapore falling after disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba stoked worries about slowing growth in the region's biggest trading partner.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.44% and was set for a weekly decline of 1.2%.

Asian FX rise on Xi-Biden talks, yuan hits 5-month peak

South Korean shares were on course for a fifth weekly decline as surging COVID-19 cases and broadening inflationary risks dented investor sentiment.

On the upside, shares in Indonesia gained over 1% after third-quarter current account data showed a surplus of $4.5 billion as merchandise exports got a boost from high commodity prices.

Also aiding sentiment was Bank Indonesia's bullish assertion on Thursday that economic activity would pick up in the fourth quarter and in 2022 compared to this year.

"All signs point to a stark pickup in domestic activity with recent manufacturing indices heading higher alongside surging demand for Indonesia's exports, " Nicholas Mapa, an analyst at ING, wrote in a note on Thursday.

Equities in Japan rose after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion spending package to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

Highlights:

**Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.2 basis points at 3.579%

**Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 1 basis point at 4.58%

**Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 5.022%