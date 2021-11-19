ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
FCCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.11%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.66%)
GGL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.7%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.68%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.31%)
NETSOL 112.32 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4%)
PACE 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.06%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.34%)
TELE 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.37%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.43%)
BR100 4,780 Increased By ▲ 25.95 (0.55%)
BR30 20,055 Decreased By ▼ -144.26 (-0.71%)
KSE100 46,321 Increased By ▲ 210.29 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,952 Increased By ▲ 57.2 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Gold set for weekly dip on faster rate hike prospects

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

Gold prices inched higher on Friday but were set for their first weekly decline in three as rising inflation fuelled bets of quicker interest rate hikes and dented bullion's appeal.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,861.43 per ounce by 0241 GMT, but was down 0.1% so far in the week. US gold futures also gained 0.2% to $1,864.00.

  • US Federal Reserve policymakers are pencilling in the possibility of earlier interest rate hikes than they thought would be needed just a few months ago, as inflation continues to soar and the economy picks up speed.

Gold on the back foot as markets await central banks' inflation response

  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, one of the US central bank's most reliable policy doves, said on Thursday he was "open-minded" to adjustments in monetary policy next year if inflation continued to stay high.

  • Higher interest rates raise the non-interest bearing metal's opportunity cost, reducing bullion's appeal.

    • The prospect of earlier interest rate hikes also helped the dollar rise, further reducing gold's appeal by raising the metal's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

    • Japan is set to compile on Friday a record $490 billion spending package to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-pandemic levels last week, though a shortage of workers remains an obstacle to faster job growth.

  • Switzerland exported more gold to mainland China in October than in any month since June 2018, according to Swiss customs data that also showed shipments of gold to India falling slightly from September.

  • Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.88 per ounce but was on track for its first weekly fall in three.

  • Platinum rose 0.95% to $1,058.05 and palladium gained 0.5% to $2,143.66.

Gold Spot gold bullion

