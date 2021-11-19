PPP MNA barred from entering NA

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser took action against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel for adopting non-parliamentary attitude in the House during joint-sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday. Mandokhel was barred from entering the National Assembly premises. The ban will be for the November 19 meeting.

The speaker has taken this action under the rules and regulations of the National Assembly and the powers conferred on him by the Rules of the Joint Session of Parliament. A letter was issued to Mandokhel by the Legislative Department of the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday.

In a joint-sitting of the Parliament chaired by Qaiser on Wednesday, Mandokhel indulged in a verbal scuffle with Qaiser. It was observed that during the joint sitting of the Parliament, a sudden heated exchange took place between the speaker and the PPP member.

The speaker warned the PPP member to stay within his limits. Speaker Qaiser told him to remain calm but the misbehaviour crossed the tolerance limits of the speaker as he ordered security personnel to escort Qadir out from the Parliament. The speaker of the National Assembly also told Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to take notice of the incident.

