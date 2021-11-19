Electric motorcycle launched

LAHORE: Terming job creation necessary for economic development, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Thursday the government despite challenges is facilitating the business community.

He said this while talking to the media during the launching ceremony of the Electric Motorcycle at Governor House Lahore. Waleed Dogar, CEO of Waleed Trading Company and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that strengthening of the Parliament is the responsibility of all political and religious parties hence, all members of the Parliament should respect the Speaker and the Chairman of the Senate. He added that strengthening of parliament would strengthen the democracy in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the political temperature in the country goes up and down, but the government is still in place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021