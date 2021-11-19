ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
Smog in Punjab: LHC asks govt to ensure 50pc attendance in private offices

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to ensure 50 percent attendance of employees in private offices for next seven days due to smog in the province and issue a notification as it issued during the pandemic.

The court, however, rejected a suggestion about closure of schools in case the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 400 mark in a particular area and adjourned the proceedings in petitions on pollution-related issues till Friday (today).

The court observed that the closure of schools would affect the academic activities of the students who had already suffered because of the lockdowns during the pandemic.

The court also directed the government to take similar measures in respect of the government offices.

The court directed the city traffic officer also to arrange one dedicated telephone line or a Whatsapp application which shall be displayed on all major roads of Lahore to help curtail traffic congestion.

The court also directed the motorway police to get involved in checking stubble burning on the M-2 motorway.

The court observed that it was insufficient that Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) alone be monitoring the proceedings with the deputy commissioners.

He said a smog crisis room shall be set up in the office of PDMA and a meeting once a day at least should be held under the chair of judicial and environmental water commissions.

Earlier, a report was filed with the court regarding recommendations made at a meeting held between the judicial commission and Wasa headquarters attended by the officials of the PDMA, agriculture and environment departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments

